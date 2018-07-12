Macy's did not trick workers by calling arbitration a 'benefit' - 2nd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said that department store chain Macy’s Inc did not mislead employees by describing arbitration as a “benefit” in forms allowing them to opt out of the arbitration agreement.

The unanimous decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower-court judge who denied the retailer’s bid to send to arbitration a 2016 lawsuit by former employee David Weiss, who said he was harassed and fired because of his learning disabilities.

