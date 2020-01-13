Westlaw News
Construction firm must reimburse worker for medical marijuana: NJ appeals court

Daniel Wiessner

A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday said a construction company is required to reimburse a former employee for the cost of medical marijuana that he was prescribed to treat chronic pain associated with a work-related injury.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the New Jersey Appellate Division rejected M&K Construction’s claim that the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA), which outlaws marijuana, preempted a 2019 state law requiring the reimbursement.

