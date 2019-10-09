IN BRIEF: Marijuana security firm asks 10th Circuit to reconsider FLSA ruling

A company that provides security to marijuana businesses has asked a U.S. appeals court to reconsider its recent ruling that said federal wage-law protections apply to workers in the marijuana industry.

Colorado-based Helix TCS Inc on Tuesday told the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a three-judge panel’s September ruling will give “criminals a personal property right to the proceeds of their illicit conduct” by affording them the protections of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), and moved for en banc review.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pcfJSL