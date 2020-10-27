Mass. top court says workers' comp insurance does not cover medical marijuana costs

Health insurance providers do not have to cover the costs of medical marijuana for individuals who receive workers’ compensation benefits in Massachusetts, the state’s top court ruled on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court unanimously held that the 2012 state law legalizing medical marijuana use was carefully crafted to avoid exposing insurers to potential prosecution under federal law, which makes it a crime to aid or abet marijuana use.

