The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a state law banning disability discrimination prohibits employers from firing workers who use medical marijuana while off the job.

The seven-member court in a unanimous decision said that because New Jersey permits medical marijuana, the bar on disability bias in the state Law Against Discrimination (LAD) necessarily extends to its use.

