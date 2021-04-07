Testing lab says ex-Amazon worker can't sue over failed drug test

Quest Diagnostics has urged a federal judge to dismiss a former Amazon employee’s claims that the lab-testing company violated Pennsylvania law by reporting his positive test for marijuana without telling Amazon he was using it for medical reasons.

Quest’s lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath said a state law barring discrimination against medical-marijuana users only applies to employers and does not extend to companies that conduct drug testing, in a filing in Philadelphia federal court on Tuesday.

