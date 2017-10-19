FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3rd Circuit won't revive worker misclassification claims against Mary Kay
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2017 / 7:34 PM / 2 days ago

3rd Circuit won't revive worker misclassification claims against Mary Kay

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday tossed out claims that cosmetics giant Mary Kay Inc misclassified sales workers as independent contractors, saying the proposed class action should have been filed in the company’s home state of Texas.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by named plaintiff Ina Collins that forum-selection clauses in two agreements she signed with Mary Kay did not apply to claims she brought in federal court in New Jersey under a state wage law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yAt2ik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.