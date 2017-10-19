3rd Circuit won't revive worker misclassification claims against Mary Kay

A federal appeals court on Thursday tossed out claims that cosmetics giant Mary Kay Inc misclassified sales workers as independent contractors, saying the proposed class action should have been filed in the company’s home state of Texas.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by named plaintiff Ina Collins that forum-selection clauses in two agreements she signed with Mary Kay did not apply to claims she brought in federal court in New Jersey under a state wage law.

