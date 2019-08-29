Lawsuit challenges Mass. rule barring people with juvenile records from childcare jobs

A former daycare worker in Boston has filed a proposed class action claiming that new state regulations barring people convicted of crimes as juveniles from childcare jobs are overly stringent and discriminate against minorities.

Plaintiff Tara Gregory, represented by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, said in a complaint filed in state court in Boston on Wednesday that as a result of the 2018 rule she lost her job at a daycare after two decades in the industry, because of a fight she was involved in as a teenager more than 30 years ago.

