Social work professor was not Christian college's 'minister'- Mass. top court

Massachusetts’ top state court on Friday said a professor of social work at an evangelical Christian college was not a “minister,” and could pursue claims that she was denied a promotion for criticizing the school’s anti-LGBT policies.

The seven-member Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in a unanimous ruling said Margaret DeWeese-Boyd did not teach religion at Gordon College, lead students in prayer or deliver sermons, distinguishing her from other workers who courts have found to qualify for the so-called “ministerial exception” from anti-discrimination laws for religious institutions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2O4O0QU