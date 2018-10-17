FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 17, 2018 / 11:00 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

9th Circuit judges consider joint employment claims against McDonald’s

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Two 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges on Wednesday appeared skeptical of McDonald’s franchise workers’ claims that requirements the company imposed on franchisees gave it enough control over their working conditions to be liable for a California franchisee’s alleged wage-and-hour violations.

9th Circuit Judges Susan Graber and Andrew Kleinfeld said McDonald’s relationship with the franchisees did not give it control over the hiring and firing of workers or their wages, which are key elements in determining whether a company is a “joint employer” under California law, during oral argument in San Francisco.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RVqpiJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.