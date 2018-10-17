9th Circuit judges consider joint employment claims against McDonald’s

Two 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges on Wednesday appeared skeptical of McDonald’s franchise workers’ claims that requirements the company imposed on franchisees gave it enough control over their working conditions to be liable for a California franchisee’s alleged wage-and-hour violations.

9th Circuit Judges Susan Graber and Andrew Kleinfeld said McDonald’s relationship with the franchisees did not give it control over the hiring and firing of workers or their wages, which are key elements in determining whether a company is a “joint employer” under California law, during oral argument in San Francisco.

