9th Circuit says McDonald's not 'joint employer' of Calif. franchise workers

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said McDonald’s Corp is not liable for alleged wage-law violations by a franchisee in California because the company has no control over the hiring, firing and pay of franchise workers.

A three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said the fact that the franchisee chose to use a computer system created by McDonald’s that may not have properly tracked workers’ hours was not enough to make the fast-food giant a so-called “joint employer” under California wage law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oj2vmS