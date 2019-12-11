Westlaw News
December 11, 2019 / 10:33 PM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit won't reconsider McDonald's 'joint employer' ruling

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday declined to reconsider its October decision that said McDonald’s Corp was not liable for alleged wage-law violations by a franchisee in California.

The panel voted 2-1 to deny the plaintiffs’ motion for panel rehearing of the decision, which said McDonald’s is not a “joint employer” of franchise workers under California law because it has no control over their hiring, firing and pay. The judges in a separate 2-1 vote declined to ask the full court to vote on whether to grant en banc review.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Efce29

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below