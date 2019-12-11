IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit won't reconsider McDonald's 'joint employer' ruling

A divided 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday declined to reconsider its October decision that said McDonald’s Corp was not liable for alleged wage-law violations by a franchisee in California.

The panel voted 2-1 to deny the plaintiffs’ motion for panel rehearing of the decision, which said McDonald’s is not a “joint employer” of franchise workers under California law because it has no control over their hiring, firing and pay. The judges in a separate 2-1 vote declined to ask the full court to vote on whether to grant en banc review.

