IN BRIEF: Group demands McDonald's offer paid sick leave, coronavirus safety training

McDonald’s workers and organizing group Fight for $15 on Tuesday called on the fast-food giant to provide employees with paid sick leave and conduct safety training in response to the spread of coronavirus.

During a press call, McDonald’s employees from Missouri and California said the company has not provided any guidance to workers on how to avoid being infected or what will happen if restaurants are forced to temporarily close.

