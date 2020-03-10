Westlaw News
March 10, 2020 / 9:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Group demands McDonald's offer paid sick leave, coronavirus safety training

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

McDonald’s workers and organizing group Fight for $15 on Tuesday called on the fast-food giant to provide employees with paid sick leave and conduct safety training in response to the spread of coronavirus.

During a press call, McDonald’s employees from Missouri and California said the company has not provided any guidance to workers on how to avoid being infected or what will happen if restaurants are forced to temporarily close.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cLrKmB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below