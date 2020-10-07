Judge approves McDonald's $26 mln settlement of California workers' wage claims

A California state judge in an order released Wednesday approved McDonald’s $26 million settlement of a lawsuit claiming that nearly 40,000 hourly workers at its corporate-owned restaurants were deprived of rest breaks and overtime pay and required to cover the costs of cleaning their uniforms.

The settlement approved by Superior Court Judge Ann Jones in Los Angeles is the largest ever in a wage-and-hour case against the fast food giant, according to worker organizing group Fight for $15. McDonald’s, which is represented by Jones Day, denied wrongdoing in the settlement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jJ3Rzk