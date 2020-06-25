Westlaw News
Judge orders McDonald's to take steps to protect workers in Chicago

Daniel Wiessner

An Illinois state judge has ordered a McDonald’s Corp subsidiary and a franchisee to enforce social distancing and proper use of face masks at three Chicago restaurants, saying their alleged failure to do so is endangering public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Eve Reilly in Chicago issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, saying McDonald’s Restaurant of Illinois Inc, which operates two corporate-owned stores involved in the case, and DAK4 LLC, which owns the franchise, allowed employees to frequently come into close contact and to remove face masks while working.

