Judge says McDonald's worker has standing to challenge no-poach pacts

A federal judge in Chicago has rejected McDonald’s USA LLC’s claim that a former employee lacked standing to bring a lawsuit accusing the fast-food giant of violating federal antitrust law by requiring franchisees to sign no-poach agreements.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso on Friday said named plaintiff Stephanie Turner, represented by McCune Wright Arevalo, had adequately alleged that the agreements between franchisees and corporate-owned McDonald’s restaurants depressed her wages in violation of the federal Sherman Act.

