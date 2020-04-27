Westlaw News
April 27, 2020 / 6:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge says McDonald's worker has standing to challenge no-poach pacts

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has rejected McDonald’s USA LLC’s claim that a former employee lacked standing to bring a lawsuit accusing the fast-food giant of violating federal antitrust law by requiring franchisees to sign no-poach agreements.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso on Friday said named plaintiff Stephanie Turner, represented by McCune Wright Arevalo, had adequately alleged that the agreements between franchisees and corporate-owned McDonald’s restaurants depressed her wages in violation of the federal Sherman Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cPQ8mj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
