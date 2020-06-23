Judge temporarily blocks Oakland McDonald's from reopening amid COVID-19 concerns

A California state judge on Tuesday said a McDonald’s franchise in Oakland cannot reopen for business at least until after a hearing next week in a lawsuit claiming the owner failed to take basic steps to protect workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney in Oakland issued a temporary restraining order through July 2 and said the franchisee, VES McDonald’s, must show at the hearing that day that it will make protective gear available to employees, grant leave to sick workers and “deep clean” the restaurant in order to reopen.

