Judge won't nix antitrust claim over McDonald's no-poaching policy

(Reuters) -

McDonald’s USA LLC has lost a bid to get a lawsuit accusing it of violating federal antitrust law by requiring its franchisees to sign agreements not to hire away each other’s workers dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso in Chicago on Monday said Leinani Deslandes, who had worked for a McDonald’s franchise in Florida, had made a valid claim that because McDonald’s corporate-owned restaurants and franchises compete with one another for employees, the agreements violated the Sherman Antitrust Act by resulting in workers being paid below-market wages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N3bf8v