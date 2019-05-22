McDonald's accused of failing to protect workers from routine on-the-job violence

Two McDonald’s employees in Chicago have filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) accusing the company and a franchisee of failing to address rampant violence at its restaurants, labor organizing group Fight for $15 said on Wednesday.

The employees said that over the last several months, there have been more than 30 incidents at the West 95th Street restaurant where they work including shootings, assaults and bloody fistfights. They said McDonald’s and the franchisee who operates the restaurant have failed to take steps to prevent and address violent incidents, and asked OSHA to launch an investigation.

