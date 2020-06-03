McDonald's can't shake 'public nuisance' claims over pandemic response in Chicago

An Illinois state judge on Wednesday denied McDonald’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the company has created a “public nuisance” by failing to protect workers at Chicago restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruling from the bench during a videoconference hearing, Cook County Circuit Judge Eve Reilly in Chicago rejected claims by McDonald’s and its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan that government health and worker safety agencies had jurisdiction over claims involving its response to the pandemic.

