McDonald's can't view law firm survey filed by plaintiff in antitrust case- judge

A federal judge in Chicago has ruled that a questionnaire a former McDonald’s USA LLC employee filled out on her lawyers’ website is privileged, and she does not have to hand it over to the company in her lawsuit claiming its no-poach agreements with franchisees were illegal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman on Wednesday said the survey was off limits to McDonald’s because plaintiff Leinani Deslandes was seeking legal advice when she submitted it to McCune Wright Arevalo, even though she was not yet a client of the firm.

