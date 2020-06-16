McDonald's franchise fueling COVID-19 outbreak by failing to protect workers- lawsuit

Employees at a McDonald’s franchise in Oakland filed a lawsuit against the franchisee on Tuesday alleging that its failure to take even basic steps to protect workers amid the coronavirus pandemic has led to an outbreak that has sickened at least 23 people.

In a complaint filed in California state court in Alameda County, workers represented by Altshuler Berzon said VES McDonald’s provided them with dog diapers and coffee filters to use as masks, and that at least 11 employees at the franchise and several of their relatives have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past month.

