McDonald's franchises discriminated against women wearing hijabs - group

The Council on American-Islamic Relations on Thursday said it had filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of two Muslim women who claim McDonald’s franchises discriminated against them because they wear a religious head scarf.

CAIR, the country’s largest civil rights groups representing Muslims, says a Maryland woman was forced to quit her job at a McDonald’s franchise in April because of the harassment she faced after converting to Islam and starting to wear a hijab. And a franchise in Connecticut allegedly refused to hire a woman after she told the manager she planned to wear the scarf at work.

