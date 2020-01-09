McDonald's franchising execs say company is biased against black employees, customers

Two franchising executives at McDonald’s USA LLC have filed a lawsuit claiming a rampant culture of racism at the company has suppressed black employees while pushing away black franchisees and customers.

Plaintiffs Victoria Guster-Hines and Domenica Neal in a complaint filed in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday said they were demoted in 2018 in retaliation for raising concerns about the company’s attitude toward black workers and customers under McDonald’s chief executive Chris Kempczinski and his predecessor, Steve Easterbrook.

