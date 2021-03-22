McDonald's intervenes to defend joint liability settlement amid shakeup in NLRB leadership

A U.S. appeals court has allowed McDonald’s USA LLC to step up to defend the National Labor Relations Board’s approval of the company’s settlement of claims that it was jointly liable for labor-law violations by franchisees.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday granted McDonald’s motion to intervene in a worker organizing group’s appeal of the 2019 NLRB decision. McDonald’s, represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, had moved to defend the settlement the same day in January that President Joe Biden took office and fired NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb, whose office had brokered the settlement.

