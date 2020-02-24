McDonald's says docs drafted by in-house lawyers are off limits in antitrust row

McDonald’s Corp has told a federal judge in Illinois that documents prepared by its in-house counsel that a former franchise worker is seeking to make her case that the company’s no-poach agreements with franchisees violate antitrust law are protected by attorney-client privilege.

McDonald’s lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher wrote in a filing in Chicago federal court on Friday that the documents, including memos the company’s general counsel sent to human resources employees regarding compliance with wage laws and a report involving a congressional inquiry into McDonald’s pay practices, contained legal advice and the plaintiff in the proposed class action cannot compel them in discovery.

