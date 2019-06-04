McDonald's says law firm survey could sink antitrust claims over no-poach pacts

McDonald’s USA LLC has asked a federal judge in Chicago to order a former employee to turn over a questionnaire she completed on her lawyers’ website, saying it could spur dismissal of her lawsuit claiming no-poach agreements with the company’s franchisees were illegal.

McDonald’s in a filing on Monday said the plaintiff, Leinani Deslandes, found the survey through a Facebook ad for McCune Wright Arevalo and filled it out in 2013, meaning her proposed class action filed in June 2017 may have been untimely under the Sherman Antitrust Act’s four year statute of limitations. Law firms routinely use social media and other websites to recruit potential plaintiffs.

