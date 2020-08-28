McDonald's sues insurer over refusal to cover legal fees in workers' COVID lawsuit

McDonald’s Corp and two of its Chicago franchisees have filed a lawsuit claiming Austin Mutual Insurance Co wrongly refused to cover their costs defending themselves against a proposed class action claiming the companies have failed to protect workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint filed Thursday in Chicago federal court, McDonald’s and the franchisees, DAK4 LLC and Lexi Management LLC, said their legal fees from the lawsuit filed in May have already exceeded $1.6 million, and Austin Mutual must cover those costs under policies extending to lawsuits alleging “bodily injury.”

