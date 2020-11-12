McDonald's worker says he lost his job for suing over COVID-19 protections

An employee of a McDonald’s franchise in Chicago claimed on Thursday that he lost his job in retaliation for suing a franchisee and McDonald’s Corp over an alleged lack of protections for workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plaintiff Ryan Freeman in a complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court said that when Omakin Restaurants LLC took over operations of the franchise on 35th Street in Chicago around the time Freeman testified at a hearing in the proposed class-action lawsuit, the owner reneged on an agreement to hire him.

