NLRB won't reconsider claim that member had ethical conflict in McDonald's case

The National Labor Relations Board has declined to reconsider its approval of a settlement by McDonald’s Corp in a high-profile case claiming the company is a “joint employer” of franchise workers, teeing the matter up to be heard by a federal appeals court.

Worker organizing group Fight for $15 said it had unearthed an internal NLRB memo showing that Member William Emanuel should have recused himself from the case, but the board in a brief order on Wednesday said it had already addressed claims that Emanuel had a conflict of interest.

