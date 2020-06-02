McGuireWoods accused of firing paralegal who reported comments about clothing

A former McGuireWoods paralegal in Pittsburgh has filed a lawsuit claiming she was fired in retaliation for reporting that the office administrator said her pants were too tight for her body.

Mia Marie Vecchio in a complaint filed in Pittsburgh federal court on Monday said that after complaining to human resources in 2018, she was transferred to the firm’s “notorious” mortgages and portfolio department and abruptly terminated weeks later.

