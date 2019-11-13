McKinsey claims former shareholder took secrets to rival Accenture

McKinsey & Company Inc has filed a lawsuit accusing a former senior partner and shareholder of defecting to rival consulting firm Accenture and bringing along a trove of confidential documents including clients’ trade secrets and internal business plans.

New York-based McKinsey, represented by Murphy Orlando, filed a complaint in federal court in New Jersey on Tuesday claiming Parker Shi downloaded more than 200 confidential documents before he left the firm last year that he could use in developing his practice at Accenture.

