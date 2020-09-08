Lawsuit seeks DOL release of records on COVID-19's impact at meatpacking plants

Left-leaning advocacy group Public Citizen filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to force the U.S. Department of Labor to disclose records related to its response to COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants across the country.

In a complaint filed in Washington, D.C. federal court, Public Citizen said DOL has not responded to its May request for the records under the federal Freedom of Information Act, in which the group cited the large number of workers at meat-processing facilities that had already contracted or died from COVID-19.

