Medtronic settles gay, disability bias claims by former PTAB chief judge

Medtronic Inc has settled a discrimination lawsuit by David Ruschke, its former chief patent counsel, who went on to become the chief judge of the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California on Tuesday dismissed Ruschke’s lawsuit after he and Medtronic submitted a settlement whose details were not disclosed. He had accused the medical device maker of harassing him, singling him out for scrutiny and ultimately firing him because he is gay and had a heart condition.

