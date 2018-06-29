FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

EEOC targets painting company in latest suit over opioid treatment

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has accused a Texas painting company of unlawfully firing a worker who was using methadone to treat an addiction to painkillers, in the latest case of its kind brought by the agency amid a nationwide opioid epidemic.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday in federal court in Beaumont, Texas, the EEOC said Steel Painters LLC in 2016 removed Matthew Kimball from a project when he failed a drug test, and fired him even after the lab that conducted the test changed the result in light of his methadone prescription.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tPDoqR

