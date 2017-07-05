FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MetLife's potential conflict not enough to revive benefits claim - 8th Circuit
#Westlaw News
July 5, 2017 / 9:10 PM / a month ago

MetLife's potential conflict not enough to revive benefits claim - 8th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the potential conflict of interest posed when Metropolitan Life Insurance Co denied a claim for employee disability benefits that it also would have had to pay out was not enough to revive a Missouri woman's lawsuit against the insurance giant.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Michelle Cooper that a federal judge erred in deferring to New York-based MetLife's decision to deny her benefits even though it had a financial stake in the outcome of her case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tieql7

