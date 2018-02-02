MetLife accused of misclassifying dental consultants to save millions

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co was hit with a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the insurance giant of intentionally misclassifying consultants who review dental claims as independent contractors.

Carol McNeely, who worked as a dental consultant for MetLife from 2002 until this November, said in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court that the New York-based company unlawfully deprived at least 100 consultants of overtime pay and barred them from participating in employee benefit plans. McNeely is represented by Cyrus Mehri of Mehri & Skalet and New York employment lawyer Stacey Gray.

