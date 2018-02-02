FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 2, 2018 / 12:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

MetLife accused of misclassifying dental consultants to save millions

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co was hit with a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the insurance giant of intentionally misclassifying consultants who review dental claims as independent contractors.

Carol McNeely, who worked as a dental consultant for MetLife from 2002 until this November, said in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court that the New York-based company unlawfully deprived at least 100 consultants of overtime pay and barred them from participating in employee benefit plans. McNeely is represented by Cyrus Mehri of Mehri & Skalet and New York employment lawyer Stacey Gray.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GATQAW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.