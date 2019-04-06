Internal sexual harassment complaints by workers surged during #MeToo- report

The number of internal sexual harassment complaints filed by workers surged to a record high last year in the wake of the #MeToo movement, but employees appeared to lack confidence in companies’ procedures for handling complaints, according to a new report.

Compliance management firm Navex Global Inc, which sets up and oversees companies’ employee complaint hotlines, said that the number of sexual harassment complaints at 2,500 companies employing 44 million workers rose 18 percent between 2017 and last year to 56,400, in report released this week.

