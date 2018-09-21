FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 10:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

9th Circuit will review class cert denial in Microsoft sex-bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has agreed to review a decision by a federal judge in Seattle that denied class certification to more than 8,600 female engineers, data scientists and other technical workers in a case accusing Microsoft Corp of discriminating against women in pay and promotions.

Two 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges on Thursday granted the plaintiffs’ petition for an uncommon interlocutory appeal, without explanation. The plaintiffs needed the court’s permission because the July ruling denying class certification was not a final judgment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NUlBer

