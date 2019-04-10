Biz groups say judge was right to deny class cert in Microsoft sex-bias case

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other major business groups have told a U.S. appeals court that a judge in Seattle properly denied class certification to a group of more than 8,600 women in a lawsuit accusing Microsoft Corp of discrimination in pay and promotions.

The groups in five separate amicus briefs on Monday told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the plaintiffs failed to show that Microsoft managers across the country operated under common policies that negatively affected women, so they should not be able to proceed as a class.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VxK61n