Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to mull Microsoft workers' bid to revive sex-bias class action

Female employees at Microsoft Corp who are trying to revive a nationwide sex-bias class action will have to convince the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the tech giant’s companywide performance evaluation system gives them enough in common to allow them to sue as a group.

A three-judge 9th Circuit panel in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 4 will hear oral arguments in the plaintiffs’ bid to overturn a judge’s ruling that said that because individual managers conduct the evaluations, the case was not suitable for class-action treatment.

