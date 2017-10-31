Former Microsoft workers seek class cert in major sex bias case

Two former Microsoft Corp employees who have filed a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of discriminating against women in pay and promotions have asked a federal judge in Seattle to certify a nationwide class of more than 8,000 women.

In a filing on Friday, the plaintiffs’ lawyers at Frank Freed Subit & Thomas said Microsoft’s employee ranking system was arbitrary and resulted in women at the company being underpaid by as much as $238 million. Microsoft is represented by Lynn Hermle of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

