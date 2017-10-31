FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Microsoft workers seek class cert in major sex bias case
October 31, 2017 / 12:35 AM / in an hour

Former Microsoft workers seek class cert in major sex bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Two former Microsoft Corp employees who have filed a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of discriminating against women in pay and promotions have asked a federal judge in Seattle to certify a nationwide class of more than 8,000 women.

In a filing on Friday, the plaintiffs’ lawyers at Frank Freed Subit & Thomas said Microsoft’s employee ranking system was arbitrary and resulted in women at the company being underpaid by as much as $238 million. Microsoft is represented by Lynn Hermle of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A2T38P

