Judge discounted women’s stories in Microsoft sex bias lawsuit – rights groups

Three dozen civil and women’s rights groups have told a U.S. appeals court that a federal judge improperly ignored anecdotal evidence of alleged sex discrimination at Microsoft Corp when he declined to certify a class of more than 8,600 female engineers and other technical workers.

The groups, led by Equal Rights Advocates and public interest law firm Impact Fund, told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an amicus brief filed on Thursday that declarations by 11 former Microsoft employees helped “bring cold numbers to life” and underscored the plaintiffs’ claims of widespread bias against women in pay and promotions.

