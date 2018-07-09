Judge says no 'glue' to hold together Microsoft sex bias claims

A federal judge in Seattle has denied class certification in a lawsuit claiming that Microsoft Corp discriminated against more than 8,600 women in pay and promotions, saying the tech giant largely left employment decisions to individual managers.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in an order unsealed on Friday said the plaintiffs had not shown that managers across the country operated under any common policies that had negative effects on women. He compared the lawsuit to the 2011 U.S. Supreme Court case Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes, in which the high court decertified a nationwide class of women who worked for the retail giant for similar reasons.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MWCBw8