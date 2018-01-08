Microsoft seeks to block class cert in sex bias case

Microsoft Corp has asked a federal judge in Seattle to reject a bid by two former employees to certify a class of 8,600 women in a lawsuit claiming the company discriminates against female engineers and IT workers.

Microsoft on Friday told U.S. District Judge James Robart that decisions about employees’ pay and promotions were based on performance reviews administered by groups of supervisors, and “hearsay anecdotes” about biased comments made by supervisors were not enough to show a general policy of discrimination. The company is represented by Lynn Hermle of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

