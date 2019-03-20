Westlaw News
March 20, 2019 / 12:28 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Microsoft workers say judge who nixed sex-bias claims misapplied Dukes

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Women suing Microsoft Corp for sex bias have told a U.S. appeals court that their claims are suitable for class action treatment because they properly identified companywide policies that discriminate against women in pay and promotions.

In a brief filed with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, the workers said a federal judge in Seattle who denied class certification last July improperly applied the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2011 decision in Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CstyAh

