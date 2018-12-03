Washington Supreme Court revives retaliation claims against Microsoft

Washington State’s top court has revived a lawsuit by a former Microsoft Corp customer service representative claiming she was fired after her managers learned that she had previously threatened to sue the company.

The Washington Supreme Court in an 8-1 decision on Thursday said it did not matter that Dawn Cornwell’s managers were unaware of the substance of her earlier sex discrimination complaint. The fact that they knew she had complained and agreed to a confidential settlement with Microsoft was enough to make out a retaliation claim under state law, the court said.

