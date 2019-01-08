Southwest, United failed to pay workers on military leave - lawsuits

United Airlines Inc and Southwest Airlines Co have been accused in separate lawsuits of failing for more than a decade to pay wages to workers when they were out on short-term military leave.

United and Southwest pilots represented by Outten & Golden filed lawsuits on Monday accusing the airlines of violating the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) by not affording them the same benefits as workers who were out on sick leave or jury duty.

