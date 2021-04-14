9th Circuit says miners now face higher bar for bias claims

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said mine workers must prove that safety complaints were the sole cause of adverse employment actions they faced to prevail on discrimination claims under the Mine Safety and Health Act, rejecting a federal panel’s 40-year-old standard.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with dredge operator CalPortland Co that the Mine Act was no different than other anti-discrimination laws that the U.S. Supreme Court in a series of rulings said only prohibit employment decisions solely based on bias.

