Mass. top court grapples with 'ministerial exception' to anti-bias laws

Some judges on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Monday appeared to struggle with whether an evangelical Christian college’s religious mission shields it from a former associate professor’s claims that she was denied a promotion for criticizing the school’s anti-LGBT policies.

Eric Baxter of the nonprofit Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, who argued for Gordon College, told the seven-member court via videoconference that the school was immune from Margaret DeWeese-Boyd’s discrimination lawsuit because she played an important religious role by infusing Christian principles into her courses on social work.

